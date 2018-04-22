Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle were matching in navy blue at Queen Elizabeth’s star-studded birthday concert Saturday night — and people on social media took notice.

Markle wore a navy Stella McCartney caped dress with matching navy suede heels by Manolo Blahnik and carried a clutch by Naeem Khan. Prince Harry wore a smart navy blue suit. The two stepped out together for this event a little more than a month out from the royal wedding on May 19.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 92 on Saturday, wore gold to her celebration at Royal Albert Hall.

The event was attended by most of the royal family — with one exception being Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child on Monday — and members of the public who could snag a ticket. (For those who couldn’t, the concert was broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.)

The lineup fit for Her Majesty included Sting and Shaggy (who recently released an album together), Kylie Minogue, Sir Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the BBC Concert Orchestra, and more.

The event concluded with Queen Elizabeth acknowledging the crowd with a wave, but not before she gave a coy smile (and maybe an eye roll?) during a speech made by her son Prince Charles after he addressed her as “Your Majesty” and then “Mummy.”