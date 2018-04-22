The Queen of England had a high-profile 92nd birthday party at Royal Albert Hall Saturday night to mark her 66th birthday since she ascended the throne in 1952. She also ascended to meme status – again.

To cap off the evening, Prince Charles, 69, and the evening’s performers, Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy and Craig David appeared onstage to celebrate her.

That’s when the Prince of Wales raised three cheers for his world famous mom in his heartfelt birthday speech. At first, Prince Charles called her “Your Majesty,” but then he got personal.

“Mummy,” he called her. And at that precise moment, Queen Elizabeth’s eyes got extremely wide, drawing huge laughs from the crowd.

The look spoke volumes, as she wordlessly communicated her feelings on his word choice. Was it an eye roll? No one can be quite sure.

Online, people are obsessed with the moment.

It’s one busy season for “mummy” and the world’s longest reigning monarch. Kate Middleton – who joined Prince William for the festivities – is expecting a third royal child, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get hitched on May 19th.

You can watch the Queen react to Prince Charles’ sweet speech below. Rousing stuff. Hip hip hip hooray. Save this video for appropriate times when you need some eye-rolling inspiration.