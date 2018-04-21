Donald Trump Says Michael Cohen Won't 'Flip' Despite 'Dishonest Media'

By Jill Colvin / AP
9:10 AM EDT

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t expect personal lawyer Michael Cohen to “flip” as the government investigates Cohen’s business dealings.

Trump is accusing The New York Times and a reporter of “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip'” — a term that can mean cooperating with the government in exchange for leniency.

But Trump tweets: “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

The FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room this month.

Prosecutors have said they’re investigating Cohen’s personal business dealings for fraud but haven’t said what crime they believe he may have committed. Cohen’s lawyers have called the raid an assault on attorney-client privilege.

