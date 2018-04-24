Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, who stars in NBC’s hit television series This Is Us is ready to preserve intergalactic order.

“I wouldn’t mind being the Green Lantern. It would be fun. There was a black man portraying the Green Lantern – John Stewart. I’ve been watching cartoons since I was a kid. To see someone who looked like me meant a lot,” Brown said at Tuesday night’s TIME 100 Gala, where he is an honoree.

Brown is no stranger to heroics. He also appeared in Black Panther, Marvel’s blockbuster about a black superhero, as Prince N’Jobu, who is the main character T’Challa’s uncle.

Brown made history in January when he became the first black man to win a Golden Globe Award for lead actor in a TV drama, for his role in NBC’s This Is Us. He’s also the first black man to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama in 19 years. The show’s known for being a tearjerker.

The television drama, which centers around the Pearson family, is known for its tearjerking storyline and its emotional episodes about death and adversity. But it was the tale of an orphan boy and a magical dragon that gets him tearing up in real life.

“I think my biggest cry was when my son and I went to see Pete’s Dragon. I bawled like a little baby,” he said adding that his son started to cry too. “We had his beautiful bonding moment. When it was over, i was still crying.”