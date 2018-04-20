Smallville Actress Arrested for Role in Alleged Sex Cult that Branded and Enslaved Women

By Colleen Long & DeeptI Hajela / AP
3:46 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors say a television actress best known for playing a young Superman’s close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.

Allison Mack was accused in an indictment unsealed Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. She was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Mack, 35, starred in The CW network’s “Smallville,” ending in 2015, a reimagining of the early life of Superman, but has played only minor roles since then.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

Raniere is being held on trafficking charges, and his attorneys have said he’s innocent.

