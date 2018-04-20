Prince Charles Was Officially Confirmed to Succeed Queen Elizabeth as Head of the Commonwealth

(LONDON) — The Commonwealth has confirmed that Prince Charles will be the next leader of the organization of Britain and its former colonies once he succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.

Commonwealth leaders meeting in London said in a statement that the next head of the organization “shall be His Royal Highness Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales.”

The announcement had been expected since the queen said Thursday that she hoped her son and heir would lead the Commonwealth after her.

The queen has led the Commonwealth throughout her 66-year reign, but the largely symbolic position is not hereditary, and some have suggested a non-royal head would project a more modern image.

Charles is a longtime champion of environmental causes, a priority for the Commonwealth.