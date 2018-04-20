Students at a Florida High School Planned to Join the National Walkout Against Gun Violence. But Then a Student Was Shot

The students at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida had planned to participate in the national walkout against gun violence Friday morning. But a student was shot at the high school before the walkout started, sparking a school evacuation and sending the rest of the district into lockdown.

One student was injured and has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another student has been taken into custody, the superintendent of Marion County Public Schools tweeted on Friday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the high school had shared information about the walkout, which was scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m., inviting any student to participate in the “student-led civic demonstration” if they chose to. Students across the country participated in the National School Walkout on Friday, which marks the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team was completing a secondary sweep of Forest High School, while students are being evacuated to the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where their parents can pick them up.

“Local, State and Federal Officers have responded to assist at all schools in Marion County, for an increased law enforcement presence at our schools,” the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. “No other Marion County Schools have had a shooting. All schools are on a code yellow just as a precaution.”