The Subtle Way Meghan Markle's Little Black Dress Paid Tribute to American First Lady Jackie O
CHRIS JACKSON—AFP/Getty Images
By Cady Lang
10:58 AM EDT

Meghan Markle might be joining the British royal family when she ties the knot with Prince Harry this spring, but she subtly referenced to her American roots on Thursday with a little black dress that paid homage to American first lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The soon-to-be princess appeared at a Women’s Empowerment reception in London alongside fiancé Prince Harry in an LBD from fashion label Black Halo that was fittingly labeled the Jackie O Belted Dress. The dress, a fitted cowl-neck midi sheath with a belt at the waist, is also a favorite of lots of other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Blake Lively, Tyra Banks, and Taraji P. Henson.

While its high-profile wearers might lead you to believe that the dress is inaccessible, it clocks in at a relatively reasonable $375 and comes in a variety of sizes and colors — showing that Markle not only appreciates a chic dress but a good deal.

See Markle’s full little black dress look below and see the rest of her fashion evolution from actress to soon-to-be royal, here.

CHRIS JACKSON—AFP/Getty Images

