Natalie Portman Pulls Out of Genesis Prize Ceremony in Israel Citing 'Recent Events'
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Annihilation" held at Regency Village Theatre on Feb.13, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:51 AM EDT

(JERUSALEM) — The foundation behind the prestigious Genesis Prize says this year’s winner, Natalie Portman, has pulled out of the June awards ceremony in Israel, quoting a representative for the U.S. actress as saying recent events in Israel were “extremely distressing to her.”

The Genesis Prize Foundation says it was informed Portman “does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel.”

The statement late Thursday did not refer to specific events. Israel has faced criticism for its response to mass protests on the Gaza-Israel border, in which 28 Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded by Israeli fire since March 30. Israel says it’s defending its border.

The foundation says it fears Portman’s decision will “cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicized.”

The prize recognizes Jewish achievement and contributions to humanity.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE