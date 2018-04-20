5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

In 2009, Scarlett Johansson — yes, the same actress known for Ghost in the Shell and playing Black Widow in the Avengers movies — recorded a joint album with singer-songwriter Pete Yorn, called Break Up. “Bad Dreams” is the first single off of their upcoming follow-up project, an EP titled Apart, pairing the two together once more to explore the aftermath of a relationship. Yorn’s music has a friendly rock ‘n’ roll vibe, while Johansson provides a moody, jazz-tinged vocal counterpart. On “Bad Dreams,” they toy with a country side, too, a pleasant twist even while the lyrics aren’t quite so chipper. “Falling in love and getting over it too soon and old too fast,” Johansson muses at one point, a reality check. “Pessimistic as it seems, sleep will never come that easy. We will always have bad dreams.”