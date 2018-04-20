The Republican chairmen of three House committees say memos written by former FBI Director James Comey recounting conversations with President Donald Trump show that Comey never “felt obstructed or threatened.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Goodlatte, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy suggest the memos “would be Defense Exhibit A” if Trump were charged with obstruction of justice.

The chairmen released a joint statement after the memos were delivered to Congress Thursday. The Associated Press obtained the memos.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign and possible obstruction of justice by the president.

The chairmen say the memos make clear Trump “wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated.”