President Trump's Attorney Drops Libel Suits Over Steele Dossier
Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Trump, departs from a House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
By Associated Press
10:50 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has dropped a pair of libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed and investigation firm Fusion GPS.

Michael Cohen had sued in state and federal courts in New York over publication of the unconfirmed dossier detailing suspected ties between Trump and Russia.

Cohen dropped the suits late Wednesday amid a separate legal battle over documents and electronic files seized from him last week by the FBI.

The dossier claimed that Cohen met with Russian operatives in Prague for a meeting to “clean up the mess” over disclosures of other Trump associates’ reported ties to Russia.

Cohen says he’s never been to Prague.

There was no immediate response on Thursday to a request for comment from his lawyers.

Fusion GPS said it welcomed the decision.

