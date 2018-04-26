Weekend Recipe: An Asparagus Salad That Will Wow Dinner Guests

I love this beautiful and simple salad that is filled with goodness. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and you can serve it for lunch or dinner or even a nourishing breakfast. I like to enjoy my salad topped with thinly sliced feta or a generous grating of pecorino. The slightly salty feta marries perfectly with the subtle earthy flavors of asparagus and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil scented with lemon and fresh herbs.

For added protein, top the asparagus with medium to hard-boiled eggs that you’ve shelled and cut in half. It’s also great with steamed or pan-roasted fish, smoked salmon or thinly sliced poached chicken. For a plant-based protein option, I love topping the asparagus with shelled broad beans or green peas that have been lightly braised in a little water and sea salt.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT:

Asparagus is a wonderful source of folate and vitamins A, C and K. Asparagus is also a good source of inulin, a dietary fiber that can help control hunger and manage weight. Inulin also works as a prebiotic and can help stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the digestive system. This delicious and simple recipe is from my Healthy Chef Recipe App.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

60ml (2 fl oz / 1/4 cup) extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

Sea salt and cracked pepper to taste

600g (21 oz) asparagus, ends trimmed and lightly peeled

200g (7 oz) feta, sliced

DIRECTIONS

Combine olive oil, lemon, parsley and chives into a small mixing bowl Add a pinch of salt and pepper and taste for seasoning Whisk until combined then set the dressing aside Blanch the asparagus for 1 minute in boiling water then remove with a slotted spoon. You can also steam them by putting the asparagus into a large pan with a generous splash of water, then covering the pan for 2 to 3 minutes until just tender Arrange asparagus onto a serving plate Top with fine slices of feta and drizzle over the gorgeous herb and lemon dressing

NOTES + INSPIRATION: This salad can be eaten warm or cold. If you’re serving cold, it’s important to refresh and cool the blanched asparagus in iced water when you remove it from the boiling pot as this will help retain the magnificent green color.

Any left over asparagus can be thrown into an impromptu omelette made with free-range eggs and garden herbs. You can use sliced avocado in place of feta, and top with peeled and halved, hard boiled eggs with a drizzle of olive oil and grated Parmesan.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter