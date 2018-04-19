A man suspected of stealing 600 computers used to mine Bitcoin and other virtual currencies has escaped prison in Iceland, police said Wednesday.

Sindri Thor Stefansson is thought to have fled on a plane that was also carrying Iceland’s Prime Minister, the Guardian reports.

Police believe Stefansson boarded a passenger flight to Sweden after escaping through a window of Sogn prison in rural southern Iceland. Stefansson, who has been in custody since February, was moved 11 days ago to the unfenced, low-security prison, where inmates have access to internet and phones.

“He had an accomplice,” police chief Gunnar Schram told local media. “We are sure of that.”

Stefansson was not reported missing until after the flight to Sweden had departed. Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was reportedly on her way to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nordic prime ministers in Stockholm.

Stefansson was among 11 others arrested for their alleged involvement in the computer theft, which is known as the ‘Bitcoin Heist.’ The computers, worth over $2 million, are still missing.

Swedish police spokesperson Stefan Dangardt said Stefansson is still at large but an international warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police believe he traveled under someone else’s name.