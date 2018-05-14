Jim, the dancing don of Delos’ oddball jig on Westworld, has bestowed upon us with some excellent meme material.

Westworld asks a lot of questions, but as for how Jim Delos (Peter Mullen) likes to let loose, we have our answer. Jim’s life on this show is bleak central. But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun.

On Sunday’s episode “The Riddle of the Sphnix,” the fourth installment of Westworld Season 2, Jim Delos (or some version of him) really gets down to the British rock band Roxy Music’s 1973 song “Do the Strand.” This never-freer corporate overlord swings his arms, “jump-ropes” backward and dances like no one is watching. But everyone’s watching. It’s Westworld, and he’s living in a very fancy fishbowl.

The head honcho may have played a major role by investing in William’s (Jimmi Simpson) creepy vision for the park. But somehow, this dance matters more now.

Thank you, Jim, for bringing a lot more cheer to the dreary picture. It’s only a matter of time before his moves become an Internet obsession.

Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO.