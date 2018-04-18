Parkland Students David and Lauren Hogg Sign Book Deal With Random House

By Associated Press
5:34 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Two students who survived the deadly mass shooting this year at a Florida high school have a book deal.

Siblings David and Lauren Hogg are working on “#NEVERAGAIN: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Random House announced Wednesday that the book would come out June 5 and that the Hoggs were donating their proceeds to charity and community organizations.

The Hoggs and other students at the Parkland, Florida, school have become leading gun control advocates since the Feb. 14 tragedy that left 17 people dead.

Random House is calling the book “a moving portrait” of a new political movement. The publisher will make a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization founded in 2014.

