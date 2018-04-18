A police officer who rode out to investigate an accident in Hurst, Texas, narrowly avoided a fiery house explosion at the scene of the crash.

In new dashcam footage from the April 7 incident, Officer Travis Hiser can be seen approaching the home in question when a sudden blast of flames erupts out of it toward him. The house had been hit by a car that reportedly severed its primary gas line, allowing gas to build up inside the residence.

The driver, Hurst resident Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35, was arrested at the scene for not having a driver’s license and has since been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for an immigration-related matter.

Thankfully, the three people who were injured inside the home are all expected to recover. Hiser and the other officer on the scene, Corporal Ryan Tooker, were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

“There was definitely some divine intervention that was reaching down and slowing those vehicles down from making scene and then taking a finger and pushing me away from the house and the path that I went,” Hiser told told KXAS-TV. “Otherwise, I would have been up on the wall and it would have exploded completely into my face.”

Watch the video below.