While Meghan Markle looked stunning when she debuted her Givenchy wedding gown to the world upon arriving for the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel with Prince Harry, it wasn’t the only wedding dress that Meghan donned for the royal wedding.

Meghan changed into a Stella McCartney dress for her wedding reception at Frogmore House. Meghan’s McCartney wedding dress in a high-neck style bespoke lily white wedding dress made of silk crepe, according to a Royal Family release.

Newly married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wears a Stella McCartney wedding reception dress while leaving Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. STEVE PARSONS—AFP/Getty Images

Meghan’s decision to wear McCartney for her big day was one that brought joy to fashion enthusiasts everywhere; McCartney is known for a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to fashion, which is in line with Meghan’s activism.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall—AFP/Getty Images

It’s not uncommon for many brides to have a more comfortable or less formal dress for their reception and it appears that the royal family is no exception; Kate Middleton also changed into a second wedding dress (designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, who also made her main wedding gown) for her reception.