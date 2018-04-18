While some people thought the sketch of the man who Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with President Donald Trump looked like Tom Brady or Willem Dafoe, Stephen Colbert came to another conclusion about the supposed perpetrator.

During a Tuesday appearance on The View alongside her attorney, the adult film star revealed an artist’s rendering of the man who she says menaced her and her young daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011. As for President Donald Trump, he called the sketch a “total con job.” Colbert has now shared his take on the matter.

Instead of choosing just one celebrity look-alike for the culprit, The Late Show host theorized that the offender could be a combination of three different stars. “There he is, the man who threatened her—the love child of Willem Dafoe, Tom Brady and Bon Jovi,” Colbert declared. “And if being a goon doesn’t work out, he could become a model for Abercrombie & Fitch.”

