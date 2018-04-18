The American flag at President Donald Trump’s Florida resort was not flying at half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush early Wednesday, though the staff corrected the oversight after it was pointed out on social media.

Trump requested that flags at all federal buildings fly at half-staff in memory of the former First Lady, who died on Tuesday at age 92. But, according to pool reports and photos posted on social media, the flag at Mar-a-Lago – where Trump is currently staying – was still flying high on Wednesday morning, though a White House spokeswoman later said it was later addressed.

Mar-a-Lago is not government property, but Trump has regularly used his exclusive resort for official business since he was inaugurated and referred to it as the “Southern White House.” On Tuesday, he played host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe there for talks about North Korea and trade.

Bush died just days after a Bush family spokesperson said she was in “failing health” and would not seek further medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations. The former First Lady had for decades been treated for the autoimmune disorder Grave’s disease, but a spokesperson did not expand on the health issues that led to her death.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday that Bush will be “long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

Ten years ago, the massive American flag flying above Mar-a-Lago was the root of a spat between Trump and Palm Beach. Local officials said the height and placement of the 80-foot flagpole were in violation of town ordinances, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.