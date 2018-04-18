Prince Harry Knows Meghan Markle Is the Real Draw and This Is Proof

Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle is the person to meet right now, and he’s not going to get in anyone’s way.

There’s a time in every relationship when it’s appropriate to cede the spotlight to your partner, and that time is now for Prince Harry. While the happy couple was greeting delegates at the Commonwealth reception in London on Wednesday, they both moved in to greet the same person at the same time.

Adorably, and graciously, Prince Harry stepped aside so the soon-to-be-princess could go first. Clearly, these two just proved they have the whole compromise thing down already. Marriage should be a breeze.

Prince Harry recently began his new role as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Markle will join him, bringing her extensive philanthropy experience to the table, once they are married. She wore a cream black Altuzarra dress for the forum.

See the adorable interaction below shared on Twitter.

The royal wedding will take place May 19 at Windsor Castle. Expect all of the hats.