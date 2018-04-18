A Human-Like Robot Scared a Bunch of People to Get Everybody Pumped for Westworld Season 2

By Ashley Hoffman
8:40 AM EDT

A human-like robot showed up at a pub on earth to freak some people out — and it worked.

The second season of Westworld, HBO’s epic sci-fi show about a theme park full of artificially intelligent “hosts” premieres Sunday, April 22. To get people pumped about the robot revolution, NOW TV built humans a new friend Fred, the “ultra-realistic” robot and planted him in a London pub where things proceeded to get strange. Like most Westworld “hosts,” Fred is a bit glitchy, and a generally ominous guy.

Unlike on the show, none of the pub patrons endeavored to use him for target practice or more indulgent pursuits. But it turns out Fred is a highly engaging conversation partner.

Watch below as people encounter the robot in this fun social experiment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE