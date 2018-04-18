Former First Lady Barbara Bush's Funeral Will Take Place in Houston on Saturday

By Associated Press
12:40 AM EDT

(HOUSTON) — Funeral services for Barbara Bush are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, which she and former President George H.W. Bush regularly attended.

According to a post on the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation website, Barbara Bush will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at the church for members of the public wishing to pay respects.

The funeral service Saturday is by invitation only.

Burial will be on the grounds of the Bush library at Texas A&M University in College Station, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia, also is buried at the site.

