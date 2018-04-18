Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on Tuesday at the age of 92, leaving behind her husband of 73 years, President George H.W. Bush.

The President was “broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” Jean Becker, the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush’s office said in a statement.

“He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth,” Becker said. “Obviously this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.”

Barbara Bush’s other family members banded together in support. Her sons, former President George W. Bush and Jeb Bush, said in separate tributes that they were lucky to have had her as a mother.

“Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end,” George W. Bush said.