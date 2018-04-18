CIA Director Mike Pompeo Met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea, U.S. Officials Say
Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2018.
Zach Gibson—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller / AP
Updated: April 17, 2018 10:07 PM ET | Originally published: April 18, 2018

(WASHINGTON) — CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, two officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Pompeo’s trip to the isolated communist nation came ahead of a potential summit between Kim and President Donald Trump within the next couple of months.

The officials spoke about Pompeo’s trip on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea were holding direct talks at “extremely high levels” in preparation for a possible summit with Kim. He said five locations were under consideration.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.

Kim’s offer for a summit was initially conveyed to Trump by South Korea last month, and the president shocked many when it was announced that he had accepted. U.S. officials have indicated over the past two weeks that North Korea’s government has communicated directly with Washington that it is ready to discuss its nuclear weapons program.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE