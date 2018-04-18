(WASHINGTON) — CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, two officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Pompeo’s trip to the isolated communist nation came ahead of a potential summit between Kim and President Donald Trump within the next couple of months.

The officials spoke about Pompeo’s trip on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea were holding direct talks at “extremely high levels” in preparation for a possible summit with Kim. He said five locations were under consideration.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.

Kim’s offer for a summit was initially conveyed to Trump by South Korea last month, and the president shocked many when it was announced that he had accepted. U.S. officials have indicated over the past two weeks that North Korea’s government has communicated directly with Washington that it is ready to discuss its nuclear weapons program.