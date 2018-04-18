Barack and Michelle Obama were quick to offer condolences to the Bush family Tuesday night following the announcement that former First Lady Barbara Bush had passed away at 92.

“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit.”

“She’ll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren — and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become ‘points of light’ in service to others.”

Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for former President George H.W Bush, announced the former First Lady’s death on Tuesday night. McGrath had said Sunday that Bush had decided to forego any more medical treatment and instead focus on comfort care.

Although Obama ran in 2008 on a platform of reversing the policies of Barbara Bush’s son, then-President George W. Bush, the two families have remained friendly through both of their White House transitions. Bush’s granddaughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, wrote Obama’s daughters Malia and Sasha a letter before they moved into the White House in 2009 about growing up in the spotlight, and again when they moved out in 2017.