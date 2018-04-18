'Believe in Something Larger Than Yourself.' Read Barbara Bush's Remarks on Life, Family and Love in Her Wellesley Commencement Speech

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 on Tuesday. Remembered by her family for her immense strength and tenacity, Bush lived a full life, spanning tragedies and numerous victories. She joined her husband, George H.W. Bush at White House while he was President and later got to see her son, George W. Bush, take the same office.
In 1990, Barbara Bush delivered the commencement speech at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Addressing the graduating class, Bush stressed the importance of family and cherishing connections with other people.
“At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, winning one more verdict, or not closing one more deal,” she said. “You will regret time not spent with a husband, a child, a friend or a parent.”
To Bush, finding joy in life was vital as well. She even quoted a line made famous by the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: “Life moves pretty fast and if you don’t stop and look around once in a while you are going to miss it.”
