Her commitment to her family, her literacy legacy, and of course, her vivacious attitude.

Politics was put to the side Tuesday night as tributes to the extraordinary life of Barbara Bush poured in. The 92-year-old matriarch of the Bush political dynasty passed away Tuesday, just days after her family announced she was in “failing health” and was seeking comfort care.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle honored Bush’s legacy including all of the living former Presidents and First Ladies.

“Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory,” former President Bill Clinton tweeted.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama called Bush “the rock of a family dedicated to public service.” The Bush family has become synonymous with American politics, with many of her children and grandchildren — including former President George W. Bush and his brother, Jeb Bush — following in the footsteps of her husband, Former President George H.W. Bush.

“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit,” the Obama’s said in a joint statement. “She’ll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren — and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become ‘points of light’ in service to others.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also highlighted her literacy activism as “an advocate for the American family.”

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well,” the Trump’s said in a statement.