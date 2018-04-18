Barbara Bush, the wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother to President George W. Bush, died at the age of 92 on Tuesday.

The beloved Bush family matriarch was remembered by her sons, George and Jeb Bush in statements where both detailed how lucky they were to have Barbara as their mother.

“Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” George W. Bush said. “Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us she was so much more.”

Barbara Bush died after a family spokesperson said she would no longer seek treatment, following a series of recent hospitalizations. She was known in her family for her wit and toughness.

“Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end,” George W. Bush said. “I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Jeb Bush called his mother a “force of nature” in a statement.

“I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush,” Bush said. “Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days.”

Tributes also poured in from Barbara Bush’s grandchildren. Jenna Bush Hager, daughter to George W. Bush, said on Instagram earlier Tuesday that her world was “so much better” because her grandmother was in it.

George P. Bush, the oldest son of Jeb Bush, tweeted that Barbara Bush focused her entire life on others.

“For my grandfather, she was his top adviser and confidante. For her family, she was a steady, loving and guiding hand,” he said.