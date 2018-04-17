This Map Shows Where All the Colorado Wildfires Are Burning

Colorado is facing extreme wildfire conditions this week, the National Weather Service in Boulder warned Tuesday.

The service said critical to extreme fire weather conditions will develop throughout the Denver metro area, Palmer Divide, South Park, southern Foothills and the east central and southeast Plains, and that new fires can start and rapidly grow. The Colorado wildfires were expected to develop between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday and gusts are expected to be as high as 65 miles per hour.

The Colorado wildfire map below outlines where fires are currently burning in throughout the state.

Several homes have already been destroyed by the Colorado wildfires, Denver7 reports. Multiple acres of land in Douglas County, Co. were burned as well, according to the channel.

High winds are expected to slow down later in the week, with a storm on the forecast starting Thursday night. Temperatures in Colorado are expected to be in the 60s by Thursday.