How Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez and Other TIME 100 Honorees Spent Their First Big Paychecks

Girls Trip standout Tiffany Haddish used her first big paycheck to open up a checking account and treat herself to a box of Snickers. Fashion designer Christian Siriano opted to splurge on “fabulous furniture that I should not have bought … and maybe a really chic bag.”

This year’s TIME 100 Most Influential People honorees have found financial success by fronting blockbusters, winning Grand Slam titles and painting presidential portraits — but they still remember the thrill of receiving their first big paychecks.

“Every time I made money, it was big to me,” Jennifer Lopez said. “I grew up in the Bronx and had holes in my shoes.”

Watch above to see how TIME 100 honorees Haddish, Siriano, Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Kehinde Wiley and Roger Federer spent their hard-earned cash.