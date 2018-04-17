Evan Rachel Wood is finally making the same paycheck as her male co-stars on HBO’s Westworld.

In an interview with The Wrap, Wood revealed that she’ll have parity when it comes to salary for season 3 that puts her on an even playing field with counterparts like Ed Harris.

“I was just told that, you know, ‘Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay,’” she said. And I was like [gasp]. And I almost got emotional. I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … Never, never’…But I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work.”

Wood shared that equal pay has always been something she’s advocated for, although she’s been making “pretty much the same amount of money on things for years.”

“I have not moved,” Wood said. “And I’m not saying I’m in like dire straits. I’m very lucky … It’s more about if you’re getting paid fairly, or the same, or if you’re getting paid less simply because you’re a woman, that’s not fair. There’s a lot of politics, but there’s a lot of things that are now being talked about in a different way. There is a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes. There is a lot of trying to make things equal and trying to make things fair. I don’t know, there is a lot of stuff. But this is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice.”