Leonardo DiCaprio's Coachella Disguise Involves Some Interesting Eyewear
Leonardo DiCaprio attends The Levi's Brand Presents NEON CARNIVAL with Tequila Don Julio on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California.
By Raisa Bruner
5:16 PM EDT

Leave it to Leonardo DiCaprio to continually reinvent the concept of “going incognito.”

During the first weekend of the annual Coachella Music Festival this year — headlined by Beyoncé — DiCaprio made a rare public appearance, this time popping up at the famous after party known as Neon Carnival. As usual, celebrity chameleon DiCaprio could be found decked out in a nondescript hoodie and baseball cap, his usual everyman uniform. But people might do a double-take at his choice of eyewear: 3D glasses, like the kind you wear to a movie theater when you pay a few dollars extra for the special effects. You know just the type. Usually moviegoers are encouraged to return their glasses at the end of a film and recycle them for future use, but perhaps DiCaprio decided to pocket his for later partying.

According to Cosmopolitan, however, the glasses are actually from a brand called “Hi-Lites,” and they’re meant for out-of-theater use. When you wear them they turn every light you look at into a different shape, and his choice for the Coachella festivities transformed his environs into a sea of neon smiley faces, they report. Leo: always setting trends in living one’s very best life.

 

