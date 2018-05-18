When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement back in the fall of 2017, many eyes were on Markle’s left ring finger. Soon enough, we discovered all the details of her show-stopping diamond engagement ring when the couple sat down for an interview with the BBC and divulged the story behind the ring.

But now we know that Prince Harry has also chosen to wear a ring of his own following their May 19 royal wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Both Harry and Meghan will be exchanging rings at their ceremony, according to the royal wedding order of service that Kensington Palace released Friday.

Does Prince Harry have a wedding ring?

He will on the big day. After Harry and Meghan exchange their vows, then comes “the giving of the rings” to symbolize their “unending love and faithfulness.” Meghan’s first up. Harry will place Meghan’s ring on her finger, and then Meghan will turn to Harry and to the same for him. It’s not the first time they’ve marked their love with accessories. The pair is known for wearing matching beaded bracelets.

Interestingly, when it comes to princes and rings, there is no official royal tradition in place. His brother Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding band and never has since getting married; his father Prince Charles wore one while married to Princess Diana, and now wears one on his pinky finger; and his grandfather Prince Philip has always skipped one altogether. It seems to be a matter of preference, not a matter of ritual, across British society.

What about Meghan Markle’s wedding ring?

The family’s history can be instructive on this point: as it turns out, there’s a strong Windsor tradition of brides in Welsh gold wedding bands, going back to Prince Harry’s great-grandmother the Queen Mother in the early 1920s. All the ensuing royal brides — including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Charles’s wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II herself and all the related princesses — wear bands of Welsh gold. Originally, the Queen Mother was in possession of a nugget from a certain Clogau St. David’s Gold Mine which was used for many of the rings, but that supply has been depleted over the years. Another bit of Welsh gold was gifted to the royal family in the 1980s for subsequent bands. Gold mining is still defunct in Wales for now, making the metal increasingly precious, too.

There’s always the chance that Markle will choose a different route than the traditional Welsh gold band; she’s eschewing the classic British wedding cake flavor, after all. But a yellow gold band imbued with family history would match up nicely with her engagement ring’s design and story, too.

What’s the story behind her engagement ring again?

As for her engagement ring, Markle’s piece was made by court jewelers Cleave and Company designed by Harry himself with a yellow gold band — Markle’s favorite — featuring a central stone sourced from Botswana, where he has spent a fair bit of time, and where he brought Markle to visit not long after they’d met. The two accompanying diamonds were once part of the collection of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and are there “to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” as he explained to the BBC.