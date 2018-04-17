The Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Coming This Weekend. Here’s How to See One of The Best Meteor Showers of the Year

The annual Lyrid meteor shower will dazzle the skies this weekend, hitting its peak on Saturday around dawn. Here’s what you need to know about the can’t miss meteor shower.

The Lyrid meteor shower, which started on Monday, will be best visible in the hours before dawn on April 22, according to EarthSky, when the set moon won’t interfere with visibility. Observers may see between 10 and 20 meteors an hour when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks.

The Lyrid meteor shower, which is one of the oldest meteor showers, occurs every year when the Earth crosses the orbital path of the Comet Thatcher, bringing pieces of the comet into the upper atmosphere that light up the sky as they burn up.

Lyrid meteors will streak in various directions, radiating from the constellation Lyra. Viewers don’t have to worry about finding the constellation, though, as meteors will appear across the sky at random times.

For those looking forward to catching the Lyrid meteor shower at its peak, head out before dawn on Sunday, April 22. Find a spot where the sky appears clear, without light pollution or large buildings. The Lyrids will continue to appear in the sky until April 25.