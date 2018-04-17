(NEW YORK) — A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney wrapped up a hearing into the matter Monday without making a final decision.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood says she trusts prosecutors to review the materials, but may allow a neutral third party to weigh in as well.

Lawyers for Trump attorney Michael Cohen had asked for the appointment of a so-called special master to review the material and make sure nothing protected by attorney-client privilege winds up in the hands of investigators.

Wood said she would consider the idea.

As a first step, she told prosecutors to put all the seized documents into a searchable database and share it with Cohen’s lawyers.

The hearing followed a raid last week on Cohen’s home and office.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006.