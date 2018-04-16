People Are Sharing Crazy Videos of New York City Subway Stations Flooding

New York City’s notoriously troubled subway system fell victim to unexpected flooding and waterfalls inside subway stations on Monday, as New York weather brought heavy rain and flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for New York City through 2:15 p.m. Monday, and maintained a flood advisory after that. Many commuters witnessed the New York City subway flooding first hand.

“As happens during heavy storms like today’s, water is entering some stations from the street. We’re sending emergency maintenance teams and customer service staff to locations where they’re needed,” New York City Transit tweeted about the subway flooding on Monday morning. “We’ll keep staircases and other station areas open as long as it’s safe to do so, but please be careful as you enter and exit trains.”

The subway flooding frustrated passengers, who shared photos and videos of water pouring from the ceiling during their morning commute. The flooding appeared to be particularly bad in one subway station in Harlem, at 145th Street and Broadway, where water cascaded down a set of stairs.

“Thank you to our crews who are clearing a considerable amount of water that entered the system from the street this morning and are helping to keep New Yorkers moving,” the New York City Transit tweeted later.