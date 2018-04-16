Occasionally written off as a cliché in recent years, one way Coachella found redemption this year was by giving us the precious gift of Beychella, a heartwarming meetup between Justin Bieber and the Walmart yodeling kid, and what might be the most epic celeb Instagram of the year.

The Instagram in question is an image that not even Ellen DeGeneres, she of the record-breaking celeb selfie — could have dreamed of — bringing together the unlikely but deservedly buzzworthy likes of Shania Twain, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Quavo, French Montana, and sweet, tender Timothée Chalamet. It appears that the gravity of the moment was not lost on the celebs themselves, with Minaj, Twain, and the Weeknd taking to their Instagrams to post the same photo.

Feast your eyes on this celebrity mélange below and let your soul be filled with an overwhelming sense of wonder at the ways in which the universe brings people together.