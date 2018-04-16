Suspect at Large After Binghamton University Student Stabbed to Death

A first-year Binghamton University student was stabbed to death on campus Sunday night in what investigators are saying “does not appear to be a random act.”

Joao Souza, 19, was stabbed at approximately 10:30 p.m. by a suspect described as “a light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark, Puma hooded sweatshirt.” The suspect remains at large, according to a statement issued by the university.

The stabbing took place in Windham Hall, according to a local news report that cites a Binghamton University alert.

Binghamton officials are contacting the victim’s family and will provide more details about what happened as they become available, according to the SUNY university’s website.

All classes at Binghamton University are canceled Monday, April 16 following the incident.

This is the second student death at Binghamton in just over a month. Haley Anderson, 22, was a nursing student who was strangled to death at an off-campus residence on March 9, Pix11 News reported. The suspect was another Binghamton nursing student who left the country shortly afterwards.

The school is offering counseling services for students, faculty and staff. Anyone who needs counseling is encouraged to call the Dean of Students office at (607) 777-2804.