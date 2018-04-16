Jenna Bush Hager gave a touching tribute to her grandmother Barbara Bush on Monday – a day after the family revealed the former First Lady is in failing health and has declined further medical treatment.

Bush Hager, a correspondent for NBC’s Today show, told viewers that she spoke to her 92-year-old grandmother on Sunday night after the announcement about her health.

“We are grateful for her. She is the best grandma anybody could of ever had or have,” Bush Hager said. “Barbara and I talked to her last night, she’s in great spirits and she’s a fighter, she’s an enforcer. She reminded me not to believe everything you read.”

Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, has a twin sister Barbara, who is named after their grandmother.

“We’re grateful for her, for everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it,” Bush Hager said.

The former First Lady announced through a family spokesperson Sunday that she is now focusing on “comfort care” and not seeking further medical treatment to extend her life.

On the Today show, Hager highlighted her grandmother’s close relationship with former President George H.W. Bush, expressing admiration for their loving relationship after more than seven decades of marriage.

“She’s with my grandpa, the man she’s loved for over 73 years,” said Hager. “They are surrounded by family, but I think the fact that they’re together in this and he still says, ‘I love you Barbie,’ every night is pretty remarkable.”