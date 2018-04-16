More than 200 million eggs are being recalled after an outbreak of the potentially deadly salmonella bacteria was linked to a North Carolina farm.

The recalled eggs were distributed to supermarkets and restaurants across nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, the Food and Drug Administration announced in a statement.

So far, 22 reported cases of salmonella infections are believed to be tied to the contaminated eggs.

The company, Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, said in its alert that it had chosen to issue the recall “through an abundance of caution”.

Consumers are urged to check their egg cartons against the recalled batches listed online. The affected eggs should be labelled with plant number P-1065, with a packaging date of 011 through 102 printed on the packaging.

Multiple brand names sell the potentially contaminated eggs, including, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Nelms, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview and Great Value.

Salmonella can causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly among children, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system. Symptoms typically include fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramping. Severe cases may require hospitalization.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that salmonella infections cause about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths every year in the United States. The vast majority of the cases are caused by contaminated foods.