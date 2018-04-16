Carrie Underwood has returned to the stage for the first time since suffering an injury to her face.

On Sunday, the singer — who sported tear-shaped glitter makeup below her eyes — delivered an emotional performance her new single “Cry Pretty” at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, receiving a standing ovation at the end of rendition.

Moments later, the American Idol alum, 35, and Keith Urban returned to the stage to accept the award for vocal event of the year for their duet “The Fighter.”

“You just knocked it out of the park,” Urban told his collaborator.

“Thank you for having me,” Underwood told Urban through tears. “I’m still kind of like…shaking right now. Thank you.”

Carrie Underwood performs during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer hasn’t attended an event since the CMA Awards last November, which Underwood cohosted with Brad Paisley and where she performed an in memoriam tribute to the victims of the 58 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Shortly after the CMAs, Underwood broke her wrist during a fall on her front porch. And in January, the country star revealed that in the same accident, she suffered an injury to her face, which resulted in more than 40 stitches.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote in a letter to her fan club in January.

Following the accident, Underwood has kept a low-profile social media but slowly revealed more of her face in photos over the months.

In December, she shared a selfie of her face swaddled in a scarf; on April 4, she posted a photo from the recording studio that showed half of her face; on April 6, she showed her entire face, from a distance, in a picture from a band rehearsal, likely for the ACMs; and the night before the show, she posted another full-face selfie from a rehearsal.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.