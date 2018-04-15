Former First Lady Barbara Bush gave a light-hearted medical update to her college alumnae magazine just weeks before it was revealed that she is in failing health and is declining to seek additional treatment.

“I have had great medical care and more operations than you would believe. I’m not sure God will recognize me; I have so many new body parts!” Bush, 92, told Smith Alumnae Quarterly for the spring 2018 issue, published in March.

Bush, who dropped out of Smith College to marry George H.W. Bush, gave a touching tribute to the former President in her class note, writing, “I am still old and still in love with the man I married 72 years ago.”

The former First Lady received an honorary degree from Smith in 1989.

She also told the magazine, “George Bush has given me the world. He is the best—thoughtful and loving.”

The Bush family announced Sunday that the former First Lady’s health is failing after several hospital visits and she has decided to discontinue medical treatment.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself – thanks to her abiding faith – but for others,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

In her Smith College class note, Bush also bragged about her hometown Houston Astros baseball team – and the work her children and grandchildren are doing.

“All of our children are working and serving others in their own way, along with my 17 grandchildren. Last fall, they were helping with hurricane relief and cheering on the Astros in the world series,” she wrote.