U.S. Will Announce New Sanctions on Russia After Syria Attack

The U.S. Treasury Department will announce fresh sanctions on Monday on Russia related to its involvement in Syria’s use of chemical weapons, U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

“Russian sanctions will be coming down, Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those Monday if he hasn’t already and they will have to do with chemical equipment used by Assad,” Haley said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” referring to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The U.S. has previously expelled Russian diplomats and sanctioned Russia, a Syrian ally, for a suspected nerve-agent attack against a former spy in Britain and other actions.

The U.S., France and the U.K. launched military strikes Friday night on what the Pentagon said were three Syrian chlorine and sarin gas research facilities in response to a suspected chemical attack by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.