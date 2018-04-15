Beyoncé's Historic Coachella Performance Has Fans Singing the Praises of 'Beychella'

Not only did Beyoncé crush Coachella by bringing out members of her former group Destiny’s Child, husband Jay-Z and sister Solange to perform with her, she also made history as the first black woman to ever headline Coachella.

Fans are calling this year’s music festival “Beychella” in honor of Beyoncé’s historic performance and her two-hour set which kicked off with “Crazy in Love.” Queen Bey also sang “Déja Vu” with Jay-Z and belted out some of Destiny’s Child’s most famous hits like “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”

Beyoncé acknowledged her historic and creatively impressive show as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her onstage.

“Coachella, thanks for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said. “Ain’t that ’bout a bitch?” In classic Queen Bey style, she then sang “Run the World (Girls).”

Beyoncé performing with Destiny’s Child was especially epic because it was the first time the trio of women performed together since the Stellar Gospel Music Awards in 2015.

The “Beychella” performance also included over 100 backup dancers and a New Orleans-style brass band.

The superstar was originally supposed to headline Coachella in 2017, but had to postpone due to being pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé is also going on tour again with husband Jay-Z for “On The Run II,” which starts in June. The music moguls’ “On the Run” tour together was in 2014. The husband and wife duo have a lot to live up to after Coachella’s stunning and historic performance this weekend.

Needless to say, “Beychella” is the best thing to happen to the internet in a while.