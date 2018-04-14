6-Year-Old Colorblind Boy Sees Colors He 'Didn't Know Existed' With Special Glasses
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: A view through EnChroma colorblindness correcting glasses during The New Yorker TechFest 2016 on October 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
Craig Barritt—Getty Images for The New Yorker
By Lisa Marie Segarra
1:59 PM EDT

A young boy’s world just got much more colorful after getting special glasses that will help him with his colorblindness.

“It has been amazing,” 6-year-old Cameron Fink said on Good Morning America. “There’s been so much colors, and there’s even some that I didn’t know existed.”

Cameron’s mother Erin Fink told GMA she first noticed his colorblindness when he was 3 years old and excelling in preschool aside from learning his colors. She also noted that colorblindness runs in her family.

“When I gave him the glasses, I didn’t know if they were going to work or not, and as soon as he saw the color red for the first time it, was amazing,” Erin Fink said on the show.

Cameron uses EnChroma glasses, which can correct a red-green color deficiency. They also showed a video of Cameron when he first put on the glasses on Good Morning America. Thanks to those new glasses, Cameron said he has a new favorite color: red.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE