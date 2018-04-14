(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria “degraded and crippled” the country’s chemical weapons capability.

Pence told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of a summit in Peru on Saturday that President Donald Trump “made it clear to the world” that the United States “will not tolerate these chemical weapons.”

And he says the U.S. is “prepared to sustain this effort if necessary.”

Pence is filling in for Trump at the Summit of the Americas in Lima.

Pence says he’s hopeful that Russia and Iran will “once and for all abandon chemical weapons” against innocent civilians.

Trudeau has called the airstrikes “unfortunate but necessary.”

The airstrikes that hit Syria earlier Saturday were in response to a suspected chemical attack against civilians last weekend.

The Pentagon says a Russian “disinformation campaign” has already begun over the airstrikes.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Saturday that “there has been a 2,000 percent increase in Russian trolls in the past 24 hours.”

The U.S., Britain and France said they launched Saturday’s strike to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians in the town of Douma outside Damascus. Opposition leaders and rescuers say more than 40 people, including many women and children, died in the suspected chemical attack.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the attack was an attempt to derail an investigation into a purported chemical attack. The Foreign Ministry says facts presented by Russian investigators indicated that the purported attack was a “premeditated and cynical sham.”