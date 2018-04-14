An Amber Alert was put out for a missing 16-year-old girl whom authorities say was taken Friday by an armed man in Forsyth, Georgia.

Authorities believe the 16-year-old, Alyssa Cole, was taken by 19-year-old Steven Meyer.

The suspect is Cole’s boyfriend, whom her parents told not to see, according to an NBC affiliate. Police added that Meyer may be armed with a 9 mm pistol that was found to be missing the Cole home, and an AR-15 rifle Meyer owns, according to the network. Police said Cole left a message for her parents that she and Meyer were heading to Arkansas.

Cole is white, 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds with long black hair and green eyes. Meyer is white, 6’4″ and weighs 302 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They’re believed to be traveling in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with the Georgia license plate ALW3567.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.