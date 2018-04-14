Trump Orders Strikes on Syria Over Chemical Weapons

President Trump ordered “precision strikes” with U.S. allies in Syria late Friday in response to an apparent chemical weapons attack launched by Syrian President Bashar Assad in a Damascus suburb on April 7.

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” he said, noting that strikes were underway as he was speaking from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

Trump said the U.S., France, and Britain launched military strikes against the Syrian government for launching a chemical weapon attack on civilians, proclaiming that American forces would “sustain this response” unless the chemical attacks came to an end.

The president, speaking from the White House in a nationally televised address, also called out Syria’s allies, Russia and Iran, for “supporting, equipping, and financing” Assad’s forces in the blood-soaked civil war, now in its eighth year.

U.S. intelligence agencies have been collecting evidence on the attack in the western town of Douma, but have yet to present anything public on the type of chemical used or whether it involved the use of a powerful nerve gas – a violation of Trump’s “red-line” announced last year.

The U.S. strike in Syria comes after a similar operation almost exactly one year ago, during which American forces launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting an airbase from which Assad launched a chemical weapons attack several days beforehand.

Trump, who has said repeatedly he would like to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had sharp words for Russia and Iran’s support for the Syrian government.

“What kind of nation wants to be associated with a mass murderer of men, women and children?” he said, adding that Russia must decide if it will “continue down this dark path,” or join “civilized nations” as force for peace.

The president’s decision stands to further complicate Syria’s already complex civil war. The Americans, Russians, Iranians, Turks, Israelis and more have all been involved in Syria’s bloodshed to varying degrees, turning it into a proxy battleground for various global interests.

Syria has been engulfed in fighting since 2011, when civil unrest tied to the Arab Spring movement escalated into a full-blown rebellion against Assad.

Assad responded with brutal force, and with the assistance of allies Russia and Iran. Approximately 350,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

With Brian Bennett in Washington