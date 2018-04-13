President Trump's Lawyer Is Under Criminal Investigation for 'Personal Business Dealings'

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer this week is focused on his “personal business dealings.”

In the filing with a court in New York, prosecutors blacked out a section describing what crime they believe Trump attorney Michael Cohen has committed.

But they provided new details on the investigation, which they said has been going on for months.

They said agents had already searched multiple email accounts maintained by Cohen.

The filing said none of those emails was exchanged with Trump.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan made the filing after lawyers for Cohen and Trump asked a judge on Friday to block investigators from reviewing material the FBI seized in a search of Cohen’s office and residence on Monday.